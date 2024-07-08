Dunstable-based Twinplast invests £1.5m in new extrusion line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstable-based Twinplast, a dedicated manufacturer of corrugated polypropylene solutions, has invested £1.5m in a new extrusion line to enhance its ability to deliver bespoke packaging, storage and display products.

Manufactured in Milan by Omipa Extrusion Machinery, the new state-of-the-art machinery will increase the capacity of Twinplast’s extrusion line by 3-4 times at an energy consumption rate of 40% less per tonne of material produced.

The company has also invested in improvements to cooling equipment that will save a further 5% of the energy used to run all the machines in the factory.

Toby Garrett, managing director at Twinplast, said:

Twinplast installing the new extrusion line at its factory in Dunstable

“This investment marks a major stage in Twinplast’s growth strategy, enabling us to deliver bulk orders faster and more energy efficiently.

"As well as being a game changer for our production capacity, with output of up to 1500kg/h, it will enable significant carbon reduction – we estimate that energy saved in a year will be in the region of 62 tonnes of CO2 when converted from kWh.

"The new line will manufacture products that are durable, returnable, reusable and recyclable, helping to reduce unnecessary waste and costs.”

The new facilities will also support Twinplast’s ability to customise solutions developed by an in-house technical design team. The company believes the investment will cement its position as the manufacturer with the most comprehensive choice of corrugated polypropylene products in the marketplace.

Tim Steer, commercial director at Twinplast, said:

“The new extrusion line offers exceptional versatility. That’s a vital function for our business – being able to manufacture infinite shapes and produce thousands of bespoke solutions for all manner of applications has enabled us to work with leading UK businesses and organisations across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, retail, horticultural, construction, industrial, healthcare, packaging, logistics and pharmaceutical.