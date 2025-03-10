Dunstable business donates £1,000 to diabetes charity

Diabetes UK, the UK’s leading diabetes charity, has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Diabetes UK campaigns for better care for people living with diabetes, gives support in times of need and funds ground-breaking research into new treatments and a cure.

The donation was made by the Amazon fulfilment centre following a request from Edward Waymark, an Amazon employee whose daughter was recently diagnosed with type one diabetes. Edward’s daughter and family received invaluable support from Diabetes UK as they navigated the challenges that came with diagnosis, and they wanted to give back.

In addition to the donation from the fulfilment centre, Edward and 11 of his colleagues had also completed the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise further funds and awareness for the charity. The team took on the 3 tallest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales to raise money for Diabetes UK, and a total of £2,377 was raised.

Amazon in Dunstable

Mia from Diabetes UK said:

“On behalf of everyone at Diabetes UK, I’d like to say thank you to the Amazon Dunstable team, particularly Edward and the rest of the Three Peaks Challenge group, for this donation. At Diabetes UK, we’re focused on curing and preventing diabetes, as well as helping people to live well and longer with the condition. We’re so pleased to hear that Edward and his family benefited from our services.”

Edward added:

“My daughter getting a type one diabetes diagnosis really rocked us as a family. We needed all the help we could get understanding how to care for her and without stress and worry, and Diabetes UK helped us navigate that. I’m very grateful for the charity’s help, and for that of my colleagues as I try to spread the word about what the charity does to help families like ours.”

Mallikarjun Erasu, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

“Everyone at Amazon in Dunstable is pleased to support Diabetes UK with this donation. With almost five million people living with diabetes in the UK, many other individuals and families in our community undoubtedly depend on the charity’s support, and we wanted to recognise that.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.