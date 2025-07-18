Dunstable businesses celebrate 40 years of the Town Council with shop window competition
The Town Centre Manager and the Town Mayor, Councillor Sally Kimondo, visited businesses throughout the town centre to view the colourful and creative displays that brought the town to life, with winners selected by both public vote via Facebook and the Mayor herself.
The winners are:
Public Vote Winner: Flexistaff Recruitment
Mayor’s Choice Winner: The Geek, The Witch, The Wardrobe Dunstable
Second Place (Mayor’s Choice & Public Vote): Moody Styles Hair Salon
Moody Styles marked the occasion with a stunning window display showcasing hairstyles through the decades — a fitting tribute, as the businesses owner is also celebrating 40 years since the owner first qualified for as a hairdresser.
Third Place (Mayor’s Choice): Dunstable Eye Centre
Third Place (Public Vote): Archie's Bakery
Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo said:
"We are thrilled by the incredible effort shown by our local businesses. Their creativity and enthusiasm have brought joy to our community and helped make this milestone truly memorable."
As a thank you, all the 11 participating business received a celebration cake — a small token of appreciation for their contribution to the community and support for the Town Council’s 40th anniversary.
The Town Council extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part and helped make this occasion a vibrant, town-wide celebration. With a reminder to everyone to shop local and show your support to our wonderful independent traders.
Make sure to look out for businesses who decorate their windows for Christmas as part of the Town Council’s Christmas Shop Window Competition.