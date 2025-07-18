Dunstable businesses celebrate 40 years of the Town Council with shop window competition

By Rachel Connor
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
Businesses being present their certificates by the Town Mayor and Town Centre Manager
Businesses being present their certificates by the Town Mayor and Town Centre Manager
To mark the 40th anniversary of Dunstable Town Council, local businesses were invited to join the celebrations by decorating their shop windows with a 40th birthday or anniversary display — and the results have been nothing short of spectacular!

The Town Centre Manager and the Town Mayor, Councillor Sally Kimondo, visited businesses throughout the town centre to view the colourful and creative displays that brought the town to life, with winners selected by both public vote via Facebook and the Mayor herself.

The winners are:

Public Vote Winner: Flexistaff Recruitment

Archies Window - 3rd place public vote
Archies Window - 3rd place public vote

Mayor’s Choice Winner: The Geek, The Witch, The Wardrobe Dunstable

Second Place (Mayor’s Choice & Public Vote): Moody Styles Hair Salon

Moody Styles marked the occasion with a stunning window display showcasing hairstyles through the decades — a fitting tribute, as the businesses owner is also celebrating 40 years since the owner first qualified for as a hairdresser.

Third Place (Mayor’s Choice): Dunstable Eye Centre

Runner up receiving their cake
Runner up receiving their cake

Third Place (Public Vote): Archie's Bakery

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo said:

"We are thrilled by the incredible effort shown by our local businesses. Their creativity and enthusiasm have brought joy to our community and helped make this milestone truly memorable."

As a thank you, all the 11 participating business received a celebration cake — a small token of appreciation for their contribution to the community and support for the Town Council’s 40th anniversary.

Dunstable Eye Centre window - 3rd place Mayor's choice
Dunstable Eye Centre window - 3rd place Mayor's choice

The Town Council extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part and helped make this occasion a vibrant, town-wide celebration. With a reminder to everyone to shop local and show your support to our wonderful independent traders.

Make sure to look out for businesses who decorate their windows for Christmas as part of the Town Council’s Christmas Shop Window Competition.

