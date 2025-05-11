Dunstable family, independent businesses: Chez Jerome

Lina and Jerome outside Chez Jerome

Jerome, Lina and Chez Jerome by Peter Hollick

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2007 Jerome and Lina opened the restaurant, Chez Jerome, at 26 High Street, Dunstable. Over the years many have enjoyed their exceptional meals.

At then end of May a well deserved retirement has been planned with a return to the lovely island of Madeira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty five members and guests of the Friends of Priory House and Gardens held a Sunday Lunch on 11th May at Chez Jerome. This was but one of a number of visits.

The Miracle of 26 Church Street

The Friends wanted to thank Jerome and Lina for their contribution to Dunstable as well as partaking of another meal; they were not disappointed!

Prior to the meal a very appropriate talk was given by John Buckledee entitled ‘The Miracle of 26 Church Street’. This alludes to the time in the 60s when Church Street underwent a serious transformation (demolition!) to widen the road. The north side disappeared and many buildings on the south side met the same fate. No 26 survived.

No 26 has had a number of occupants and been home to a number of businesses. It does have a rather intricate history. Those with a nose for research will discover that in 1921 the street numbers changed. The building dates from the C17th. A more recent history was recalled in the talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1871 William H Derbyshire (auctioneer) lived there. He is known to have been instrumental in persuading Waterlows to come to Dunstable. He also ensured the Grammar school was built in Dunstable rather than Luton. He was the first editor of the Dunstable Chronicle in 1872 and a former Mayor.

The new pergola

1891 saw a pawnbrokers run by Caroline and then her brother, Thomas Edwin.

Later William Rixon (licensed valuer for Probate Duty etc.) had an antique shop, the premises then known as ‘

Listed building status was granted in 1951 for this timber-framed building. This meant it could not, under normal circumstances, be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1972 saw the building empty. The then local Council wanted to knock it down but its listed status was in the way. 1978 saw a public enquiry when the twists and turns around No 26 were discussed. The Secretary of State for the Environment agreed the building was to stay. In 1979 an idea was formed to create a restaurant. Another enquiry took place in June 1979 to determine what should be done with the building.

A walk through time

In 1980 Nino Rosso bought 26 Church Street. Toys, gifts, linen and household goods were for sale under the guise of a Discount Centre.

The building was then refurbished and called La Botte (old wooden wine barrel)). Then called La Pinetta (pine forest), followed by La Vecchia Campanna in the mid 80s. The Old Shack with bed and breakfast above came next.

The Lombardo family purchased the premises around 1990 and opened Il Millifiori. In 2007 Jerome and Lina arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More about Jerome and Lina can be found in the book ‘They Came to the Crossroads’ recently published about those who have come to Dunstable and left their mark. They have also featured in. The fortnightly Dunstable Family, Independent etc. business column in the Gazette by Peter Hollick.

Having been in Dunstable for 17 years they have become a fixture in the town. While we all wish them both well for their future, it is with sadness that we see them go and Chez Jerome close.

As a footnote note, the new pergola in Priory Gardens for which the ‘Friends’ contributed some £14,000, has been completed save for the wires onto which the plants can be secured. The four roses, clipped back when the old pergola was taken down, are showing signs of healthy growth when in a few years they will grow over the structure. Other planting is to take place.

Walking through the pergola is a walk through time with notable local events etched into the posts. The structure is in the shape of an arch to reflect the arches in Priory Church and the windows in Priory House.

The project was undertaken by Dunstable Town Council in partnership with the Friends of Priory and Gardens.