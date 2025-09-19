Dunstable family, independent businesses: Dunstable’s Markets and Shops

Street Food Heroes

By Cllr Peter Hollick Past Mayor of Dunstable

Award winning Middle Row Markets welcomes a variety of stalls. One showcasing Heritage Open Day and another on United Charities Day, are examples of the market not only being one for, amongst others, crafts and start up businesses, but one also open to special events and celebrations.

Market stall holders were found in Priory and Grove House Gardens for Town events, examples being at Party in the Park (Middle Row Markets joined the event for the first time), and at Around the World and the Classic Car Rally.

Do not forget the other occasional markets adding to the variety, the Street Food Heroes (returning on Thursday 11th December - Twilight Market), Vegan Market, French Market, Young Traders and new on Wednesday 24th September - Bites on the Square 10.30-6.00.

The next Middle Row Markets are on 11th and 18th October; a ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween market on 25th October; the 8th and 15th November; 11th, 12th and 13th December (Twilight Markets) and finally, 20th December (for your last Christmas presents!).

There are too many detractors about our town. Fortunately, others appreciate what we do have in Dunstable and see a positive future. There are also the successful Parades on Langdale and Lowther Roads, Brittany Court, Katherine Drive, the top of West Street, Westfield and Mayfield Roads.

Dunstable compares well with many other towns which are seeing more shops vacancies. In the town centre (latest figures - end July) there were 253 units of which 31 were vacant (12.25%). In the Quadrant there were 43 shops with just 3 vacant (6.97%).

Boyes (a department store) is moving into the former Wilkos in Ashton Square. A Banking Hub will be established (venue to be decided) given Bank closures. The Parade shops are generally full.

These articles over the past five years have traced a variety of Dunstable shops, ones moving into the town, those which have moved within the town and ones which have expanded. There are those which have closed - retirement, unsustainable energy bills, personal reasons etc.

Take advantage of the shops we do have!