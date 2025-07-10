Dunstable family, independent businesses: If music be the food of love, play on ...

By Cllr Peter Hollick past Town Mayor

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey is a regular on Dunstable’s Middle Row Market and has run his music stall for a couple of years. He offers a range of vinyl discs as well as music memorabilia.

The inspiration and love of music developed from an early age. He harks back to his Nan and Grandad’s collection of discs. “I remember a wide selection of music including groups such as Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. My Uncle favoured, amongst other groups, Megadeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 40s music, e.g. Glen Miller, along with late 50s to late 90s is available in a neatly set up stall.

Corey’s market stall

Also available are a selection of tee shirts emblazoned with various groups’ pictures, fridge magnets, badges and posters, also reflecting many groups.

Corey hopes to expand his range of vinyls as well as other memorabilia.

While Corey’s job is in IT, building and developing software, he enjoys attending the market, “I find coming to the market and expanding my hobby, a pleasant break from my IT employment. I enjoy meeting people and chatting about music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many will remember Moores music shop (High Street South), and the iconic California Ballroom where many well known groups of the time (1960-1979) performed.

A visit to Corey’s stall cannot but help to bring back memories of popular music towards the end of the last century and perhaps of Cali R.