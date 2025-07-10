Dunstable family, independent businesses: If music be the food of love, play on ...
Corey is a regular on Dunstable’s Middle Row Market and has run his music stall for a couple of years. He offers a range of vinyl discs as well as music memorabilia.
The inspiration and love of music developed from an early age. He harks back to his Nan and Grandad’s collection of discs. “I remember a wide selection of music including groups such as Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. My Uncle favoured, amongst other groups, Megadeth.
Some 40s music, e.g. Glen Miller, along with late 50s to late 90s is available in a neatly set up stall.
Also available are a selection of tee shirts emblazoned with various groups’ pictures, fridge magnets, badges and posters, also reflecting many groups.
Corey hopes to expand his range of vinyls as well as other memorabilia.
While Corey’s job is in IT, building and developing software, he enjoys attending the market, “I find coming to the market and expanding my hobby, a pleasant break from my IT employment. I enjoy meeting people and chatting about music.”
Many will remember Moores music shop (High Street South), and the iconic California Ballroom where many well known groups of the time (1960-1979) performed.
A visit to Corey’s stall cannot but help to bring back memories of popular music towards the end of the last century and perhaps of Cali R.