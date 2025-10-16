Dunstable family, independent businesses: La Trei Frati

La Trei Frati on Brittany Court

by Cllr Peter Hollick, Past Town Mayor of Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family’s patisserie passion

Butcher, baker, candlestick maker - where are they now?

I am pleased to see La Trei Frati (The Three Brothers) on Brittany Court (High Street South).

Opened in February this year, this bakery and patisserie offers freshly produced, made on the premises, bread, cakes, pastries and much more. Open 6.30-5.00 Monday to Saturday, this will catch the early bird as well as others later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three brothers Alin, Alex and Petrus, are all involved one way or another, albeit Petrus is only 9 years old and Alex, in his late teens, pops in and out depending upon his and the business needs. The brothers’ parents, father, Eugene (manager) and mother, Mariana (who creates the pastries), along with Alin’s wife, Alina, make up the family involvement.

Alin explains how the business has progressed, “My parents have been in the bakery business from some 30 years. Originally from Romania, we opened up outlets in shops which wanted to include a bakery. We then had our own shop in Luton but had an eye on Dunstable and bigger premises. A vacant unit came up on Brittany Court (formerly Brighton Beautiful). We are now well established here.”

The food cabinets have already been rearranged to make room for more equipment. Looking to the future, La Trei Frati are soon to have their signage above the door; they are looking to have a rotisserie to cook chicken and also serve other meats.

Do visit this newly established outlet for a nourishing experience.