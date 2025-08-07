Dunstable family, independent businesses: Mango’s Coffee 2 Cocktails

Mango’s - Quadrant Centre

By Former Town Mayor, Councillor Peter Hollick.

Mango’s Coffee 2 Cocktails A Taste of the Caribbean in the Heart of Dunstable.

Mango’s Coffee 2 Cocktails is a vibrant and welcoming new venue recently established in Nicholas Way, Quadrant Shopping Centre, Dunstable. Their concept is rooted in a deep passion for hospitality and cultural connection, offering something truly unique to the local community.

Steve explains the concept of the business, “Inspired by our original Jamaican restaurant, Marina Palms, Mango’s brings the warmth, flavour and vibrancy of the Caribbean to the UK. What began as a simple idea, serving Caribbean inspired meals, has evolved into a dynamic all-day experience. From early morning coffees and hearty breakfasts to relaxed lunches and flavoured evening cocktails, Mango’s has been thoughtfully designed to suit the rhythm of local life.”

The mango symbolises the heart of the brand being incorporated across their menu; from mango smoothies and teas to cocktails and savoury dishes, offering a Caribbean twist that’s both refreshing and memorable.

”Every visit to Mango’s is designed to transport guests from the streets of Dunstable to the sun-soaked shores of Jamaica.”

Mango’s Coffee to Cocktails offers more than food and drink. It offers an inclusive space where cultures connect, conversations flourish and community spirit is celebrated. ‘We’re proud to contribute to the local community, provide new employment opportunities and become an integral part of Dunstable;’s growing hospitality landscape.”

Mango’s looks forward to offering you their hospitality. Steve would also like to explore opportunities to collaborate on local initiatives which support community engagement and town vitality.