Dunstable family, independent businesses: Salvator Dog Grooming

Salvator in Middle Row

By Peter Hollick, Past Mayor of Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping your dog in good trim.

Salvator Dog Grooming is a new grooming business in Middle Row, Ashton Square, Dunstable. It provides top-class grooming services, quality pet products and customer care that feels like meeting an old friend. Rebecca has worked in the industry for over 10 years. This includes leading one of the UK’s top grooming schools.

Having lived in Dunstable her whole life, opening her business in Dunstable was a natural choice. Rebecca explains where she wants her business to go, “Future plans include using my teaching experience to host workshops for pet owners in a dedicated space. Topics will cover Pet First Aid, At-Home Coat Maintenance and Puppy Grooming Introductions. My aim is to create a safe and supportive environment where people fell comfortable asking questions and become part of a community that genuinely loves and understands dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a competitive groomer, Rebecca has won multiple awards including Best Technique with Dolly the Maltipoo in an Asian-style trim and Best Scissored Dog with her Standard Poodle, Tully.

Her husband, Stuart, is her business partner and ensures the smooth running of the operation side. “For me, the future of Dunstable is about connection, businesses working together, people supporting local shops with the town becoming a hub of creativity and opportunity. I’m proud to be a part of that journey.” Rebecca has found the community in Ashton Square to be so friendly and supportive. She sees it becoming a thriving, inviting place where people want to spend more time.