Dunstable family, independent businesses: Simple Baked

Simple Baked by Cllr Peter Hollick Past Mayor of Dunstable

It all started with a not-so-successful cake and some doughnuts that turned out more like biscuits than anything else! Back then, Simona didn’t imagine that baking would become such a meaningful part of her life. Things took a sweet turn when her husband began baking sourdough bread at home. Watching him work with such patience and passion, Simona found herself falling in love with the process of baking - its warmth, its simplicity, its joy.

”Slowly, I began baking cakes for our family and friends, mostly for birthdays and name days. Each celebration became an opportunity to learn and create something better and more delicious. Recently I also completed a pastry course focused on cake making where I learned the techniques and principles that now shape everything I do in my little bakery kitchen”

Choosing a name for the business was a magical moment, ‘Simple’ turns out to be more than just a word - is is a blend of letters representing the names of the three most important people in Simona’s life: herself, her husband (Paul) and their son (Matei). It felt right from the start, like the name was just waiting to be found, Since both pastries and bread are made, ‘baked’ was added - ‘Simple Baked’ was born.

Simona on her stall

Simple baked is a family effort. All three members are involved in their own way - Paul bakes bread, Simona takes care of the pastries and cakes, and even Matei join is “with joy, curiosity, and sometimes a bit of flour on his nose”. It’s their shared project, built on love, teamwork and a passion for homemade goodness.

Simona concluded, “I work on a made to order basis, baking for those who appreciate homemade, honest treats. Whenever I can, I take part in local markets in and around Dunstable, meeting people, sharing stories and filling the air with the scent of fresh bakes.”

Simple Baked is more than a bakery - it’s a piece of Simona’s heart, a dream expanding like dough in a warm kitchen. It’s about returning to what matters; family, care and the joy of sharing something sweet and made with love.