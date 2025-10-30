Dunstable Family, Independent businesses: Stoten Gillam

Stoten Gillam, High Street South

by Cllr. Peter Hollick, Past Town Mayor of Dunstable

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making sure your figures are correct

Stoten Gillam are Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisors. The firm has been in Dunstable for over 60 years. Clients range from an individual needing to make a tax return, to buy and let landlords and sole traders, through to larger company clients.

Originally founded by Ken Stoten and Philip Gillam in 1963, it is now run by Chris Trevor. He first joined the firm in 1995 as a trainee. Gaining his Chartered Accountant qualification he moved to a large international firm gaining his Chartered Tax Advisors qualification. With further experience he returned to Stoten Gillam in 2002, taking over from Mr Gillam on his retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating from their current premises at 99 High Street South since 1980, the firm employs 14 local people of which 8 have professional qualifications.

Chris explains more, “Stoten Gillam is a training firm. School leavers are trained to become qualified accountants. Currently supporting 4 trainees through their training and exams, this takes several years to complete.

”The firm takes pride in providing a personal service. Customers are allocated a manager to enjoy consistency of service. Many managers have worked for the firm for 20 years or more.”

The team all work from the Dunstable office where there are multiple meeting rooms available for customers to come in and talk face to face about their accounts or tax issues.

Stoten Gillam offers a free consultation meeting which can be arranged through their website www.stotengillam.co.uk or by telephone 01582 608601.