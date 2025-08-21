Dunstable Family, Independent Businesses: Weeping Chef - from home father to a street food hero

At the Street Food Heroes

By Cllr. Peter Hollick, former Dunstable Town Mayor

Alec started the Weeping Chef in March 2013. He was then working as a building services contract manager in London. After the birth of his twins, his wife wanted to return to work. Alec opted to become a house father.

”When I worked full time, I did pop-up Fridays and Saturdays in the Cheese Kitchen in Bedford. That closed and I started The Weeping Chef, cooking thick, hand made burgers at various weekend markets. I also catered for private dinners in people’s homes.

Twelve years later, Alec found himself in Dunstable alongside The Street Food Heroes. He was overwhelmed with the reception. “We had a queue even before I had the chance to write the menu board. I’m often late starting; everything is prepared fresh and smoked from scratch. This can sometimes take up to 18 hours.

Apart from the twins, Alec has a younger child. They are sometimes on the till “each with their own particular style”. This allows Alec to concentrate on plating the dishes. He likes giving his customers the option to customise their food; taste is a personal matter. However, that can take time; having a cashier helps speed things up.

With the continuing support of his customers, Alec believes The Street Food Heroes will continue to bring good food, music and happy vibes. Being a small, independent business, there is considerable hard graft looking after their customers.

”It’s more personal than a large restaurant or fast food chain. I truly believe people enjoy it more.”