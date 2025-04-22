Dunstable Hobbycraft to close down just a year after opening

Outside of a Hobbycraft store. Picture: Hobbycraft

Nearly a quarter of Hobbycraft’s stores are set to close under new plans – and the Dunstable location is among those set to be axed.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Modella Capital, a private investment firm, is making plans to close nine of the arts and crafts stores – with another 18 at risk as Hobbycraft’s parent company undergoes restructuring, according to Sky News.

The new plans would mean around 100 job losses, with more axed if other stores are also shut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store at the White Lion Retail Park is one of the nine set to close despite only opening in March 2024..

In a statement, a Modella spokesman said: "Modella Capital is absolutely committed to bricks and mortar retail, at a time when the sector is coming under increasing pressure.

"[Modella] understands that high streets provide a vital service to consumers, are an essential source of employment and are key to the future success of local economies.

"Modella Capital believes that many retailers can thrive on the high street; particularly those with a distinctive offer and a loyal customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where necessary, Modella Capital has the skills and experience to restructure retailers that require it, in order to ensure they create profitable, ongoing businesses that will continue to serve communities and employ thousands of people across the UK."