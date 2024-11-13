Dunstable pub looking for new owner to bring it back to life after going on the market

The Crown pub. Picture: Daltons Business

A pub in Dunstable’s town centre could reopen if a new owner is found after the business went on the market.

The Crown, in High Street North, is currently closed and is on sale with Daltons Business for £325,000.

The pub is set over three storeys – with a lounge at the front of the ground floor, leading into a bar area, more seating, a DJ booth and toilets. On the first floor is a roof terrace and outdoor bar. There is a commercial kitchen, office and storage on this floor too.

Above the pub is a three-bedroom flat. And as of April 2023, it has a rateable value of £20,000.

The listing read: “The property is being ‘sold as seen’ and any items left on the day of completion will be inherited by the purchaser excluding any third party items such as games machines or beer raising equipment.

If you are interested in bringing this pub back to life, click here for more information.