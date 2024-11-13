Dunstable pub looking for new owner to bring it back to life after going on the market

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:57 GMT
The Crown pub. Picture: Daltons BusinessThe Crown pub. Picture: Daltons Business
The Crown pub. Picture: Daltons Business
A pub in Dunstable’s town centre could reopen if a new owner is found after the business went on the market.

The Crown, in High Street North, is currently closed and is on sale with Daltons Business for £325,000.

The pub is set over three storeys – with a lounge at the front of the ground floor, leading into a bar area, more seating, a DJ booth and toilets. On the first floor is a roof terrace and outdoor bar. There is a commercial kitchen, office and storage on this floor too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Above the pub is a three-bedroom flat. And as of April 2023, it has a rateable value of £20,000.

The listing read: “The property is being ‘sold as seen’ and any items left on the day of completion will be inherited by the purchaser excluding any third party items such as games machines or beer raising equipment.

If you are interested in bringing this pub back to life, click here for more information.

Related topics:Dunstable

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice