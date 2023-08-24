A pub in Dunstable will close its doors for a major refurbishment – and will reopen in September with new operators.

The Nag’s Head on High Street North will close on Tuesday (August 28) for a £182,000 revamp by Star Pubs & Bars1. Once reopened at the end of September, the Allen family – DJs Wayne, Theresa and their daughter, Charmayne, who have been running The Nag’s Head on a temporary basis – will take on the lease of the family and dog-friendly pub.

To mark their taking on the lease, the pub will be transformed inside and out. There will be new signage, lighting and plants, as well as updated tables and chairs for alfresco drinking and dining.

The Allen family outside the pub. Picture: Star Pubs & Bars

Inside, The Nag’s Head will be redesigned to create distinct bar and dining areas with seating for 40 people, complete with new furniture, furnishings and flooring.

The Allens will introduce a lunchtime menu, pizzas, burgers, steak nights, Sunday roasts and fish and chip Fridays. They also plan on starting bingo, hosting monthly charity quizzes and weekend music.

Wayne said: “It was our daughter who suggested we take on the pub. She thought we could make it work. We didn’t want to take on any pub, it was only The Nag’s Head we were interested in as we knew it so well.”

The dad added: “We’ve already made a start on improving the pub which has attracted more customers and are really excited by the refurbishment and the changes it will allow us to make. We look forward to welcoming our existing customers back and to welcoming new ones as a result of the upgrade.”

Sophia Ma, business development manager at Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re delighted to be investing in The Nag’s Head, helping The Allens to create somewhere Dunstable residents can be proud of. It’s great that the family had connections with the pub and community already. They’ve done a great job so far.