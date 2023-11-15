Dunstable restaurant makes it to final of Italian food awards after bagging gold title
An Italian restaurant in Dunstable has made it to the final round of Pizza Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA) Industry Awards.
Donatello’s, on High Street North, has already won a PAPA gold award but tomorrow (Thursday), it will find out if it has bagged the top prize in its category as Donatello’s goes up against eateries from Scotland and Lancashire for the best Italian restaurant title.
Jim Winship, PAPA director, said: “I look forward to welcoming the finalists to London this week and cannot wait to crown the winners and also truly celebrate the amazing independent entrepreneurs behind these bustling businesses.
“Huge congratulations to all of our gold award winners. Competition this year has been fierce, and we received an unprecedented number of entries from across the UK and Ireland, making it an even more impressive achievement to make it to the final.”