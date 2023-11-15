Donatello's in Dunstable. Picture: Google Maps

An Italian restaurant in Dunstable has made it to the final round of Pizza Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA) Industry Awards.

Donatello’s, on High Street North, has already won a PAPA gold award but tomorrow (Thursday), it will find out if it has bagged the top prize in its category as Donatello’s goes up against eateries from Scotland and Lancashire for the best Italian restaurant title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Winship, PAPA director, said: “I look forward to welcoming the finalists to London this week and cannot wait to crown the winners and also truly celebrate the amazing independent entrepreneurs behind these bustling businesses.