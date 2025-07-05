Dunstable to be considered for Government High Street Rental Auction Scheme to tackle vacant high street shops

Cllr Matt Brennan

At a recent Dunstable Joint Committee meeting, council officers disclosed that Central Bedfordshire Council will likely be eligible for a new government scheme granting powers to fill vacant high street retail units as part of Labour's plan to revitalise High Streets.

Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council and Dunstable Town Council are co-ordinating efforts to apply for the new powers which will “require landlords to rent out persistently vacant commercial properties to new tenants such as local businesses or community groups” according to GOV.UK.

A report to the committee showed the Vacancy Rate of Dunstable’s retail premises steadying at 15% empty units, up from 11% in November 2022. Dunstable has the highest vacancy rate of all commercial areas in Central Beds, the next highest being Houghton Regis with a 9.4% vacancy rate.

Under the High Street Rental Auction powers, Central Beds will be able to step in and put a property to rental auction where it has sat vacant for more than 365 days in a 24-month period. The new measures will prevent disengaged landlords from sitting on empty units which could otherwise be supporting local economic growth and jobs. Central Bedfordshire officers stated they are preparing a consultation on the scheme.

Chair of the Dunstable Joint Committee, Labour Group Leader, Cllr Matt Brennan stated: “Dunstable High Street is crying out for this sort of initiative. Local people know some of these buildings have been empty since before Woolworths shut down in 2009, Labour’s Plan for Change will breathe new life into our communities after 14 years of Conservative chaos”

“When I became chair of the Joint Committee, I stated that I wanted to focus on the revitalisation of Dunstable High Street. This is a fantastic first step and I’m really pleased that the council has this opportunity to tackle empty shop units”