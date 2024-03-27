Dunstable’s Annual Town Meeting: empowering local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstable Town Council were delighted to be joined by guest speakers from Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), the University of Bedfordshire, Cranfield University and Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, who each discussed how their organisation is delivering free business support programmes through CBC’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Brief inspirational video clips of each speaker are available here to view.

Anna Bosworth, Head of Investment, Employment, and Skills at Central Bedfordshire Council presented an overview of the UKSPF and in Michael Martin's absence, briefly outlined Wenta's business support initiatives with their Start-up support program for new businesses and entrepreneurs.

Chris Fox, Business Partnership Project Manager at the University of Bedfordshire, discussed avenues for businesses to access innovation and technological assistance, enhancing productivity and facilitating the adoption of novel products or services.

Guest speakers disscusing their bussiness support programmes

Justin Richardson, Chief Executive of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, elaborated on their role in fostering businesses to become export-ready and venture into new markets.

Claire Banwell, representing Cranfield University, showcased how they can assist businesses in developing de-carbonisation and net zero plans, as well as supporting established businesses with growth potential through the development of business growth plans and the adoption of new or improved products or services.

Dunstable Town Council also presented the role of the Town Centre Manager and how they support the town centre through various activities such as event management, promotion, stakeholder liaison, and community development initiatives. Dunstable will host its very first Young Traders Market on Saturday 6 July. The Town Council is offering 16 to 30 year olds the opportunity to secure a market stall for just £10 and is providing additional support for potential traders: https://www.dunstable.gov.uk/whats-on/young-traders-market-2024/

The meeting also included questions from local residents which were primarily related to CBC services. A follow up social media post will be going out once the Town Council has received official responses.