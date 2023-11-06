The winners were announced at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Dunstable has been named the regional best regional takeaway at the second annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Irmak BBQ on High Street North bagged the award during a ceremony in London at the weekend. The awards celebrate the best of British-Turkish cuisine and invite the public to vote for their favourite Turkish restaurant.