Dunstable’s Irmak BBQ named as best regional takeaway at Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards
The winners were announced at the weekend
A restaurant in Dunstable has been named the regional best regional takeaway at the second annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.
Irmak BBQ on High Street North bagged the award during a ceremony in London at the weekend. The awards celebrate the best of British-Turkish cuisine and invite the public to vote for their favourite Turkish restaurant.
Orhan Gurbuz, co-owner of Irmak BBQ, said: “It feels amazing to be representing our community, our town. It's a proud achievement.”