News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Dunstable’s Irmak BBQ named as best regional takeaway at Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

The winners were announced at the weekend
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Dunstable has been named the regional best regional takeaway at the second annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Irmak BBQ on High Street North bagged the award during a ceremony in London at the weekend. The awards celebrate the best of British-Turkish cuisine and invite the public to vote for their favourite Turkish restaurant.

Orhan Gurbuz, co-owner of Irmak BBQ, said: “It feels amazing to be representing our community, our town. It's a proud achievement.”

Related topics:DunstableLondon