The premises on High St North. Picture: Google Maps

A Turkish restaurant in Dunstable has made it to the final of the British Kebab Awards for the seventh time in a row.

The team from Irmak BBQ on High Street North will travel to London tonight (February 27) in hope of being crowned winners of the best regional takeaway title.

On Facebook, the restaurant said: “We are thrilled to announce that Irmak BBQ Dunstable has been named as finalists at the prestigious British Kebab Awards for the 7th time in a row. Our dedication to quality and flavour has been recognised once again and we couldn't be prouder. Thank you to our amazing team and loyal customers for your support!”

In November, the team took home the best regional award at the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards