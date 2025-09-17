easyJet’s copyright claim over Premier Inn’s ’rest easy’ phrase dismissed by judge

easyJet and Premier Inn. Pictures: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images and SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Two major Luton and Dunstable companies, easyGroup and Premier Inn, have faced off in a High Court battle over copyright claims.

easyGroup, which owns easyJet and easyHotel, claimed that Premier Inn’s use of the slogan “Rest easy” had infringed its famous “easy” trademarks.

But Deputy High Court Judge Lance Ashworth KC ruled the phrase was a common expression that consumers would not link with the Luton Airport-based conglomerate owned by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Premier Inn Hotels Ltd, owned by Dunstable’s Whitbread PLC, had a campaign using the phrase “Rest easy” in its hotel marketing and signage, alongside its moon and star logo. easyGroup claimed that this use infringed its trademarks and unfairly exploited the reputation of its brand.

The High Court considered whether Premier Inn’s use of “Rest easy” infringed easyGroup’s trademarks under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The judge dismissed easyGroup’s claim. He said: “There is no realistic possibility of anyone looking at Premier Inn’s signs being confused, even with only an imperfect recollection of the easyHotel UKTM or the easy UKTM.

“easyGroup’s claim under s.10(2) for infringement of the Rest Easy Apartments UKTM fails, as do its claims under s.10(3) for infringement of the easyHotel UKTM and the easy UKTM.”