easyJet’s copyright claim over Premier Inn’s ’rest easy’ phrase dismissed by judge

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
easyJet and Premier Inn. Pictures: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images and SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Imagesplaceholder image
easyJet and Premier Inn. Pictures: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images and SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
Two major Luton and Dunstable companies, easyGroup and Premier Inn, have faced off in a High Court battle over copyright claims.

easyGroup, which owns easyJet and easyHotel, claimed that Premier Inn’s use of the slogan “Rest easy” had infringed its famous “easy” trademarks.

Most Popular

But Deputy High Court Judge Lance Ashworth KC ruled the phrase was a common expression that consumers would not link with the Luton Airport-based conglomerate owned by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard how Premier Inn Hotels Ltd, owned by Dunstable’s Whitbread PLC, had a campaign using the phrase “Rest easy” in its hotel marketing and signage, alongside its moon and star logo. easyGroup claimed that this use infringed its trademarks and unfairly exploited the reputation of its brand.

The High Court considered whether Premier Inn’s use of “Rest easy” infringed easyGroup’s trademarks under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The judge dismissed easyGroup’s claim. He said: “There is no realistic possibility of anyone looking at Premier Inn’s signs being confused, even with only an imperfect recollection of the easyHotel UKTM or the easy UKTM.

“easyGroup’s claim under s.10(2) for infringement of the Rest Easy Apartments UKTM fails, as do its claims under s.10(3) for infringement of the easyHotel UKTM and the easy UKTM.”

Related topics:Premier InnLutonDunstableHigh Court
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice