A new recruitment campaign has been launched by Luton-based easyJet to encourage adults over the age of 45 to join the airline.

The campaign sets out to show people of any age with the right skills can become cabin crew – targeting ‘empty nesters’, parents whose children have left the family home and anyone looking for a new career challenge later in life.

The airline has seen a 27% increase in cabin crew over the age of 45 since 2018, including a 30% increase in those over 60 in the last year.

Research by easyJet also revealed that of 2,000 British adults over 45, over three quarters (78%) said they would like to take on a new challenge once their children have flown the nest.

The new recruitment campaign has been launched with a series of new ads featuring cabin crew who joined easyJet in the past year including Mike Tear, 57, Gary Fellowes, 63, and Carlos Santa Monica, 48.

Neil, 59, followed in the footsteps of daughter Holly, 29, to become cabin crew in 2019 having previously worked in engineering and sales.

Neil said: “I decided I needed a new challenge and knowing how much Holly loved the job and with her encouragement I applied and found myself in Luton academy for training. I have loved it ever since.”

Karen, 54, and Daniela, 21, a mother and daughter, are also both easyJet cabin crew who started flying with the airline this year. Mum, Karen, who previously worked as a holiday rep while living in Spain, was inspired by her daughter to apply to become cabin crew as she was looking for a change of career.

She said: “I’ve always loved travelling and exploring new places. I was recently after a complete career change, and I wanted to be cabin crew when I was younger, so when Daniela started her role with easyJet I was inspired to try it myself. ”

