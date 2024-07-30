Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Indian restaurant in Eaton Bray has made it to the finals of the English Curry Awards.

For a thirteenth year the awards are back to celebrate curry cuisine in the country.

Café Masla Dunstable, on Bower Lane, is one of the finalists in the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ category. The restaurant will find out if it is has bagged the title at a ceremony in Birmingham on August 19.

Owner, Tareque Uddin, said: “What I’ve learned from 20 years in the business is that, in addition to delectable food, building strong customer relations is essential for the growth of a restaurant. We emphasise the importance of providing excellent customer service at every touchpoint, from the moment they walk in the door to when they leave the restaurant."

Cafe Masala. Picture: Google Maps

He added: “We are really grateful to all of our patrons, who have helped us reach where we are now. Hopefully will be crowned winner and take the trophy home.”

The awards are an opportunity to recognise the growth of the Asian curry industry and highlight the achievements of chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2024 said: ““In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. The 2024 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.