Emirates Airline to host Pilot Roadshow at Luton Airport

A roadshow to recruit commercial pilots will be held on Friday, August 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Luton North.

The event will offer pilots the opportunity to learn about the benefits of being an Emirates pilot, and find out about living and working in Dubai.

Partners are also encouraged to visit the roadshows which will feature information including schooling for children and other aspects that would impact family life.

Emirates Airline are hosting a recruitment Pilot Roadshow at Luton Airport on August 12

Family members will also have the opportunity to visit and explore Dubai, first-hand.

A spokesman said: ”As a pilot for Emirates, candidates live in one of the world’s leading cultural and business hubs – Dubai, and will have the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits associated with this new role, including competitive base salary in addition to flying pay, paid tax free and reviewed annually, accommodation or an accommodation allowance, company provided transport, eligibility for the Emirates Group Profit Share scheme – an annual scheme that pays out to all eligible colleagues if the Group profit target is exceeded, education support allowance, 42 days’ annual leave and much more.

“Emirates also provides alternative professional roles such as synthetic flight instructors and training captains, offering multiple opportunities for its pilots to enhance their career with Emirates.”

Pilots only need to attend one of the sessions and prior registration is not required to participate.