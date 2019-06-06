Every child smiles at Eid family fair thanks to Luton’s Inspire FM listeners

Inspire Eid family funfair extravaganza made sure no child was left out thanks to kind-hearted Luton community members donating £2,000.

The two-day event took place on the day of Eid (June 4-5) in Lewsey Park and was organised by town radio station Inspire FM.

Its fundraising campaign saw kind listeners raise £2,000, which was distributed in the form of ‘free rides vouchers’ through local school family workers, the Luton Foodbank, and social workers who help refugee families.

Rides at the event cost just £1, but thanks to the vouchers, the community’s most vulnerable families could attend for free and not have to worry about money.

“We wanted to run a community-led event that brought together families and friends on the day of Eid,” said stationoperations manager Mohammed Tariq. “We were overwhelmed by the support behindthis concept.

“It was simple; we wanted the day to be affordable for all so everyone could enjoy a great day out.”

Eid-Ul-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, giving charity, and self-reflection.

Inspire FM have a long-standing commitment towards charitable initiatives in the town.

Tariq said: “The Every Child Smiles initiative is part of our work in ensuring that families, and in particular children, do not miss out.

“We were talking to family workers in our schools to identify families that would receive vouchers to make the day extra special.”

Inspire FM would like to thank its charity partners for the event, Crisis Aid, as well as its partners M & K Solicitors, Luton Sixth Form College, Barnfield College, and Luton Borough Council.

The radio station would also like to thank Venue Central, Istanbul Grill, Shahi Nan Kabab, The Engine and Aqua Designs, as well as Luton Foodbank, the school family workers, and social workers.

