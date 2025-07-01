Families rate Dunstable home care staff a Top 20 home care provider in East of England

Staff at Active Homecare win East of England award

Active Homecare in Dunstable has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East of England.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 1,538 home care providers in the East of England and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East of England received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Active Homecare Ltd has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East of England.”

Laura Maelzer, manager at Active Homecare said: “It means so much to us as a service to win the Top 20 Home care Award. It is great for our team to be recognised for the amazing care they provide to our clients everyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is wonderful to read such lovely reviews from our clients and to be awarded for this. As manager, we could not be prouder of the Active Homecare team and will continue to provide high quality personalised care to all of our clients.”