Family business celebrates milestone year with 150 days of volunteering

Award winning family-run business Neville Trust Group of Companies has launched a volunteering scheme to mark its 150th anniversary year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout 2025, Nevilles employees will collectively contribute towards a minimum of 150 days of volunteering for a variety of local, regional, national and international organisations.

Neville Trust Group of Companies, which comprises of Neville Special Projects, Neville Joinery and Neville Funerals, was founded in 1875 and has been providing high-quality, professional construction, joinery and funeral services to Bedfordshire and across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout this time, the businesses have remained focused on supporting local causes, that make a real difference in the area. The Trust has a long-standing history of dedicated schemes and initiatives which demonstrate the organisation’s support for its strong community network.

150 Days of Volunteering - Neville Trust Group of Companies

Vicky Trumper, Director and fifth-generation family member at Neville Trust Group of Companies, commented: “We’ve always remained focused on doing what we can to help the community support groups and charitable organisations in our communities. Creating a new volunteering scheme felt like a natural next step when we looked at how we wanted to celebrate this milestone year.

“Charity and community are at the heart of everything we do, and a number of our staff have already pledged to invest their time.

“From fundraising and corporate sponsorships to soup kitchens and food banks, our teams will be putting themselves out into our communities for a total of 150 days in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the volunteering scheme, the Neville Trust Group of Companies is also supporting four specific charities as their Charities of the Year. These are Dementia UK, Schoolreaders, Mind and Keech Hospice. Another of their initiatives for the year will be a 150th Anniversary Recipe Book to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. These recipes have been donated to the Group of Companies by employees, members of their families, friends and members of the local community.

Alongside active charity fundraising, the Neville’s team will continue to run its bereavement support groups, Talking Elephants, throughout 2025. Celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2025, the Talking Elephants groups are run entirely by volunteers from Neville Funerals and provide a safe place for people to come together locally and share their experiences of grief. Having worked with bereaved families for many years across its network of groups in the Three Counties, Neville Funerals recognises the challenges of grief and does its utmost to support its local communities.

For information about Neville Trust Group of Companies, and its 150th year celebrations, follow this link: https://www.nevilletrust.co.uk/celebrating-150-years