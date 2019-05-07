Family-run florist celebrates ten years in Luton

A family-run florist in Luton has thanked their ‘fantastic’ customers as they celebrate ten years.

Silver Birch Florist, on Dunstable Road, Luton, is run by Lyndsey Patel, her dad Stuart, and her sister-in-law Reena.

Lyndsey said: “It has been amazing to celebrate ten years, it’s brilliant.

“It is a small, family-run business and for us it works, it is just myself, my dad and sister-in-law.

“The customers are fantastic, we have met a lot of lovely people over the years, one couple have come in here since we first opened and they are always in buying flowers for their anniversaries and they bought us flowers for our ten years, which was really kind.

“Over the years we have seen people get married, have babies, celebrate birthdays, it is a really lovely job to have.”

Lyndsey commented on how the biggest change over the years is the way people shop.

She added: “Retail has changed dramatically over the years, when we first started the majority of our orders were people coming through the door into the store or on the phone.

“A few years after we opened we invested in a website and it has progressed from there, the majority of our orders are now online.”