Exterior of Wilko in Fulham. Picture: Olivia Preston

The dates that Luton and Dunstable Wilko stores will be closing for the final time have been revealed.

Administrators for Wilko, PwC, said that the Wilko store in Dunstable’s Ashton Square will shut next Tuesday (October 3). While the Luton shop, in The Mall, will close for good on Sunday, October 8.

This news comes after weeks of speculation about possible buyers for the chain. On September 14, administrators announced that The Range would take over Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property. Jane Steer, joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment, the feedback from customers and wider stakeholders during this challenging period has reinforced the fact that Wilko remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK. This sale to The Range will ensure that the Wilko name lives on under their ownership and we wish The Range every success.”

Poundland owner Pepco Group also agreed to take over up to 71 former Wilko stores and open them as new Poundland locations. Edward Williams, a joint administrator, says: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we’re confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people including current Wilko team members at up to 122 locations. We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”