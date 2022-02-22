Flats plan for Luton town centre moves a step closer

The Latimer Road development will include three 4 to 9 storey buildings providing a collection of studio, one and two-bedroom market rental apartments, with the provision for 43 car parking spaces and 56 cycle spaces. The first phase is set to launch in 2023.

Brian Comer, Co-Founder of Comer Homes, said: “This is an excellent acquisition, which will allow us to increase our fast-growing BtR offering. Luton is in the midst of an ambitious multi-million-pound regeneration programme and this development will support the extensive uplift of the town. Now that we have secured the site we will look to begin the construction process with the objective to bring the first phase to market before the end of the year.”