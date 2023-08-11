Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Luton establishments - including The Warden Beefeater

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Luton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants and cafes:

Rated 5: Moziah's at 2 Liverpool Road; rated on July 28

Pictured: Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window of a restaurant

Rated 5: The Auction House at Auction House, Crescent Road; rated on July 19

Rated 5: Akbar's Peri Peri at 1 Carisbrooke Road; rated on July 18

Rated 5: Robbys Tea Shop at 8g-9g The Gallery, The Mall; rated on July 18

Rated 5: Dee Dees Family Cafe at The Range Unit 1 Madford Retail Park, Dunstable Road; rated on June 29

Rated 5: Thomsonfly at Hangar 61, 61 Percival Way; rated on June 19

Rated 0: 313 Secret Garden Shisha at 15 Windsor Street; rated on July 11

And one rating has been handed to a pub: Rated 5: The Warden Beefeater at The Warden, 129 Barton Road; rated on August 2

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: G & A Fast Food at 377 Dunstable Road; rated on July 18

Rated 5: Peri Peri Junction at 174 Biscot Road; rated on July 14