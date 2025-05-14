Foreman Snags Ltd celebrates triple award win as industry-leading surface repair specialist

Dunstable-based Foreman Snags Ltd, the UK’s first surface repair company to be recognised and affiliated with The Guild of Master Craftsmen, has become a triple award-winning company following major wins with Global Awards, Prestige Awards, and a SME Award recognition.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These accolades further cement Foreman Snags Ltd’s reputation as a market leader in cosmetic surface repair and a trusted name in the industry. The company’s commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and outstanding customer service were key factors in receiving the following awards:

Global Awards - Surface Repair Specialists of the Year: recognising forward-thinking eco-alternatives in construction and property maintenance.

recognising forward-thinking eco-alternatives in construction and property maintenance. Prestige Awards – Surface Repair Specialist of the Year 2025 (UK London & South East): acknowledging consistency, integrity, and excellence in family-led businesses.

acknowledging consistency, integrity, and excellence in family-led businesses. SME Awards – Leading Surface Repair Specialists 2025: celebrating small businesses making a big impact in their region.

Founded and led by Director Luke Evans, Foreman Snags Ltd has over 20 years of combined experience in restoring damaged hard surfaces – from chipped kitchen worktops to scratched flooring and scuffed bathroom fittings. As a family-run business, the company has built its success on trust, word-of-mouth, and a deep belief in doing things the right way — never cutting corners, never compromising on quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Evans

“This triple award win is a massive honour and a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every single day,” said Luke Evans. “We’re proud to offer a cost-effective, eco-conscious alternative to surface replacement, and we’re humbled that our efforts have been recognised by leading industry bodies. This recognition is not just for us – it’s for every customer who’s trusted us with their home or business.”

Operating nationwide, Foreman Snags Ltd continues to set the bar for high-quality, durable repairs delivered with honesty, professionalism, and a personal touch.

To continue their industry-driving momentum, this award hatrick adds further credibility to the recently-launched Surface Repair Academy, which provides master essential techniques, exclusive community access, real-time expert guidance and lifetime learning resources, enabling professionals to obtain revolutionary repair skills to transform damaged surfaces in any property.

For early participants of the Academy, a limited-time 50% offer will be offered to the first 1,000 sign-ups here.