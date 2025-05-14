Foreman Snags Ltd celebrates triple award win as industry-leading surface repair specialist
These accolades further cement Foreman Snags Ltd’s reputation as a market leader in cosmetic surface repair and a trusted name in the industry. The company’s commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and outstanding customer service were key factors in receiving the following awards:
- Global Awards - Surface Repair Specialists of the Year: recognising forward-thinking eco-alternatives in construction and property maintenance.
- Prestige Awards – Surface Repair Specialist of the Year 2025 (UK London & South East): acknowledging consistency, integrity, and excellence in family-led businesses.
- SME Awards – Leading Surface Repair Specialists 2025: celebrating small businesses making a big impact in their region.
Founded and led by Director Luke Evans, Foreman Snags Ltd has over 20 years of combined experience in restoring damaged hard surfaces – from chipped kitchen worktops to scratched flooring and scuffed bathroom fittings. As a family-run business, the company has built its success on trust, word-of-mouth, and a deep belief in doing things the right way — never cutting corners, never compromising on quality.
“This triple award win is a massive honour and a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every single day,” said Luke Evans. “We’re proud to offer a cost-effective, eco-conscious alternative to surface replacement, and we’re humbled that our efforts have been recognised by leading industry bodies. This recognition is not just for us – it’s for every customer who’s trusted us with their home or business.”
Operating nationwide, Foreman Snags Ltd continues to set the bar for high-quality, durable repairs delivered with honesty, professionalism, and a personal touch.
To continue their industry-driving momentum, this award hatrick adds further credibility to the recently-launched Surface Repair Academy, which provides master essential techniques, exclusive community access, real-time expert guidance and lifetime learning resources, enabling professionals to obtain revolutionary repair skills to transform damaged surfaces in any property.
For early participants of the Academy, a limited-time 50% offer will be offered to the first 1,000 sign-ups here.