Former gym for sale in Luton - with permission granted for 19 new flats

Right in the heart of Luton town centre, just a stone’s throw away from Luton Point and the University of Bedfordshire campus is this property.
And you have probably walked past it countless times.
The three-floor property in Park Street comprises a pub, former gym, fitness studios, toilet facilities and a changing room. It also comes with planning permission for 19 flats – 17 of which could have terraces.
But the listing adds: “The ground floor is held on a 999 year long leasehold interest from April 2024 at a peppercorn rent and is not included in the sale.
"The vendor may however be willing to entertain a sale of this interest and further information regarding this can be supplied by the agents upon request.”
The building is on the market with S. R. Wood & Son for £800,000.
Ready to have a look around? Let’s get scrolling.
