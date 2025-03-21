A computer generated image of what the outside of the property could look like. Picture: S. R. Wood & Sonplaceholder image
Former gym for sale in Luton - with permission granted for 19 new flats

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
This one is a bit different from our usual property spotlights, but it’s an interesting one.

Right in the heart of Luton town centre, just a stone’s throw away from Luton Point and the University of Bedfordshire campus is this property.

And you have probably walked past it countless times.

The three-floor property in Park Street comprises a pub, former gym, fitness studios, toilet facilities and a changing room. It also comes with planning permission for 19 flats – 17 of which could have terraces.

But the listing adds: “The ground floor is held on a 999 year long leasehold interest from April 2024 at a peppercorn rent and is not included in the sale.

"The vendor may however be willing to entertain a sale of this interest and further information regarding this can be supplied by the agents upon request.”

The building is on the market with S. R. Wood & Son for £800,000.

Ready to have a look around? Let’s get scrolling.

The pub is spread across the ground and mezzanine floors.

1. Park Street

The pub is spread across the ground and mezzanine floors. Photo: S. R. Wood & Son

This floor used to be a gym, and has solid wood floors.

2. Park Street

This floor used to be a gym, and has solid wood floors. Photo: S. R. Wood & Son Ltd

This floor is currently vacant.

3. Park Street

This floor is currently vacant. Photo: S. R. Wood & Son Ltd

There's also plenty of office space.

4. Park Street

There's also plenty of office space. Photo: S. R. Wood & Son Ltd

