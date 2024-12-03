This former hat factory is in Dudley Street, Luton (Picture courtesy of Butters John Bee)placeholder image
Former hat factory in Luton to go under the hammer with £2.25m guide price

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:09 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
Well, this is something else – a former hat factory with the potential for a residential conversion is up for auction.

Just think, the successful bidder could even feature in a future episode of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations if they have the right vision.

There’s loads of space – 25,000 sq ft in fact – and it could be converted into mega apartments.

The building is in Dudley Street, Luton, and is up for auction though Butters John Bee Land – you can view the full listing here

The property comprises two interconnected buildings, which are situated over four floors with two sets of stairs and lifts.

Wait until you see these pictures …

Just get a load of that floor

Loving that ceiling

Just look at that old lift

A rather groovy space

