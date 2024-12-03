Just think, the successful bidder could even feature in a future episode of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations if they have the right vision.

There’s loads of space – 25,000 sq ft in fact – and it could be converted into mega apartments.

The building is in Dudley Street, Luton, and is up for auction though Butters John Bee Land – you can view the full listing here

The property comprises two interconnected buildings, which are situated over four floors with two sets of stairs and lifts.

Wait until you see these pictures …

