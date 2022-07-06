Former Vauxhall warehouse in Luton could be transformed into a state-of-the-art commercial park

Goodman hopes to start construction work next year

By Laura Hutchinson
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:06 pm

A former Vauxhall warehouse in Luton could be transformed into a state-of-the-art commercial park.

Property group, Goodman, has set out plans to transform the 60-acre brownfield Vauxhall aftersales warehouse site into a 1.2million sq ft sustainable industrial and logistics development.

And it has pledged to reuse existing materials wherever possible, including recycling the metal roof and wall cladding, as well as using renewable energy sources, including full rooftops of solar panels, rainwater harvesting.

Artists impression of the development

Nigel Dolan, Development Director at Goodman, said: “In line with our brownfield development strategy, Goodman will redevelop this site and create a highly sustainable business and employment destination of exceptional quality, while placing our customers close to large consumer populations and a readily available talent pool. We look forward to driving supply chain efficiencies for our customers in this prime location.”Work is expected to start in 2023, subject to planning permission.

What the site could look like after construction
