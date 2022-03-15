Founder of Bedfordshire's Miniclipper Logistics, Mick Masters, dies aged 83

Miniclipper Logistics has reported the sad news that its founder Mick Masters died on March 3 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83 years of age.

Mick founded the business in 1971 by responding to a newspaper advert in the Leighton Buzzard Observer for someone to develop their own parcel delivery service doing daily runs between Bedfordshire and London.

He bought a VW van and Miniclipper was born. The business and fleet grew steadily during the 70s and 80s built on a foundation of strong customer service led by Mick supported by his wife Janet who managed the administration as well as driving one of the company’s vans.

Mick and his beloved working cocker Mitzi

The business has remained in the area ever since and now has 450,000-square foot of storage and over 38,000-pallet spaces across five sites in Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis, and Dunstable. The business now has 40 trucks and 30 trailers, employs 140 people many of whom have been with the business for many years and who knew Mick well.

Mick’s son Peter took over as MD in 1995 and his daughter-in-law Jayne was appointed as sales director with Mick officially retiring in 2005. Mick was proud to see Miniclipper reach its 50th birthday in 2021 still as a family business just as the third generation of Masters joined the team.