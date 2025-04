Four takeaways need major improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four takeaways in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Rated 1: Costa, in St Georges Square, Luton, rated on November 5; HFC, in Dunstable Road, Luton rated on November 20; Pizza GoGo (Luton) also trading as Farley Fish & Chips & Kebabs, at 15 Windsor Street, rated on November 27; German Doner Kebab, at 57-59 George Street, rated on November 28

Rated 3: ROYAL FISH & CHIPS, at 33 Black Swan Lane, Luton, rated on November 5; Dallow Fish Bar, at 497 Dallow Road, Luton, rated on November 7; Prudens Bakery, at 13 Lyneham Road, Luton, rated on November 7; No 9 at The Mill, at The Olde Watermill Shopping Village, Faldo Road, Barton-Le-Clay, rated on November 1; Victoria's Kitchen, in Dudley Street, Luton rated on November 18; Masala Box, in Dunstable Road, Luton rated on November 20; Xpress Pizza & Grill at 76 Hart Lane, Luton, rated on December 19

Rated 4: Luton Kebab House, at 51 Guildford Street, Luton; rated on November 7; Chaii and Shake, at 29 Manchester Street, Luton, rated on November 22; Luton Fish Bar, at 347 Hitchin Road, rated November 22; La Maramures LTD at 4 Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on November 12; Peri Peri Junction at 174 Biscot Road, Luton, rated on November 26; The Bistro, at 24 High Street, Toddington, Dunstable, rated on November 18; Brim Burgers Luton, at 30 Kimpton Road, rated on November 28; Farmhouse Pizza, at 188 Marsh Road, rated on November 28; Goodies at The Mall, rated on November 28; Pizza Hut, at 58 Park Street, Luton, rated on December 19.

Rated 5: The Dunstable Centre Cafe, in Court Drive, Dunstable, rated on November 18; Toms Cafe, in Icknield Way Farm, Tring Road, Dunstable, rated on November 18; The Market Cross, in Luton Road, Dunstable rated on November 15; Greggs, in Insignia Park, Luton Road, Dunstable, rated on November 18; Zaheers Venue & Buffet, at 215 Selbourne Road, Luton, rated on December 4; Chaiiwala at London Luton Airport, rated on November 26; Flava at 157b Biscot Road, Luton, rated on October 28; Burger King, at 196-198 The Mall, Luton, rated on December 4; Domenic's Cafe at 392 Leagrave Road, Luton, rated on December 3; Papa Johns in Chapel Street, Luton, rated on December 12; Wings n Tings, at 52-58 Albert Road, Luton, rated on December 6; Jade River at 138 Chiltern Road, Dunstable, rated on November 28; Grosvenor Casino at 35 Park Street West, Luton, rated on December 18; APS Fish Restaurant Ltd at Unit 11 Wigmore Park Centre, Wigmore Lane, rated on December 6; The Globe Public House at 26 Union Street, Luton, rated on December 18; Famous Peri Peri Chicken & Pizza at 27 Sundon Park Parade, rated on December 19; The Greek Pitta at 108 Park Street, Luton, rated on December 18; Bamboo Garden at 50 Bishopscote Road, Luton, rated on December 12; Luton Town Fish & Chips, at 48 Calverton Road, Luton, rated on December 16.