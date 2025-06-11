Free new business start-up programme to support Luton workers after closure of Vauxhall factory

Free, new Business Start-Up Programme Launches to Support the Luton Community

Luton Borough Council has partnered with social enterprise Wenta and Bedfordshire Chamber to support local Stellantis workers facing redundancy.

The new programme has launched in response to the recent closure of the Stellantis (Vauxhall) van production plant in Luton, which has brought an end to more than 120 years of automotive manufacturing at the site and left hundreds of local, skilled workers facing redundancy. The programme aims to support these workers as well as strengthen the local economy and open new opportunities for people across Luton.

The factory’s closure in March 2025 marked the end of an era for the town, with many employees describing their time there as more than just a job. It was a community, a way of life.

To support the community after the closure, Luton Borough Council, Wenta and Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce came together to form a united response, creating a local business support ecosystem for former Stellantis employees and anyone in Luton considering self-employment or a new career path.

The Business Start-Up Support Programme, delivered by Wenta in partnership with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, offers a wide package of free, independent, trusted business advice, CPD-accredited skills training, mentoring and financial support, all designed to help local people turn business ideas into reality.

Funded by Luton Borough Council, the programme offers practical, personalised support over a 12-month period, tailored to individual needs.

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Borough Council, commented: “This is a clear statement showing that no one will be left behind in the wake of Vauxhall departing from Luton. We recognise that Luton is an entrepreneurial town and the same applies to all of the ex-employees of the site. We’re excited to provide the support that they might need to kickstart their business journey.”

At the heart of the programme is access to over 100 hours of one-to-one business advice, a service Wenta is nationally recognised for. Participants work directly with experienced business advisors who help shape their ideas, guide them through essential early steps such as business planning and registration and offer support tailored to their goals. This personalised advice is often the key that unlocks confidence, direction and real momentum, opening the door to further training, funding and sustainable growth.

Alongside this, the programme includes CPD-accredited training sessions, post-launch mentoring and a grant of up to £250 is available for eligible participants who complete their business plan and register their business, with a limited number of grants offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful participants who go on to launch their business will also receive a complimentary Sole Trader membership with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, providing vital local networking opportunities and promotional support.

Justin Richardson, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “The closure of the Stellantis plant marks the end of a significant chapter in Luton’s industrial story, but it is also a catalyst for a new one. By bringing together our business-support ecosystem, from Wenta and Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce to Luton Borough Council and other local partners, we are turning challenge into opportunity. United, we can give those affected the advice, training and networks they need to build resilient futures, launch new ventures and ensure Luton's talent continues to thrive.”

The programme follows a flexible, pick-and-choose model. Participants can access live and recorded Skills Bootcamps covering topics such as business planning, social media, finance and bookkeeping, branding and how to register different business structures, including Community Interest Companies (CICs) and limited companies.

Reflecting on the wider impact of the programme, Emma Wright, Head of the Business and Advice Team at Wenta, said:“The closure of the Vauxhall plant marks a significant moment for Luton, not only for the employees directly affected but for the wider community. I am proud that the business support programme is here to help people turn this period of uncertainty into a chance to create something new. Whether it is former Vauxhall staff and local residents exploring a business idea or established businesses needing support, this programme is here for everyone. This isn’t just about recovery, it is about building a stronger, more resilient future for Luton.”

This programme is more than just a short-term response. It is part of a long-term effort to support the people of Luton, build new opportunities and help create a thriving local business community for the future.

The programme is open to any Luton resident looking to start a business, whether you're a former Stellantis employee or simply ready to take the next step in your career.

Click here to find out more and register if you are thinking about starting a business in Luton.

For any enquiries, contact [email protected]