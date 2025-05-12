From local roots to regional impact: Azalea named finalist in three categories at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025
What began as a small grassroots initiative that started in a kitchen in Luton has grown into a movement creating real change across Bedfordshire. With the launch of the Liberty Van — a mobile outreach project bringing frontline support to women directly on the streets — and the introduction of Beans on Board, a coffee initiative looking to provide skills development and community connection, Azalea has expanded into Bedford, breaking barriers and building bridges for those seeking new beginnings.
“This recognition is not about Azalea alone — it’s about the women who have walked through unimaginable challenges and chosen hope," said Ruth Robb, CEO and Co-Founder of Azalea. "We are humbled to see how a small charity rooted in Luton can grow to create opportunities for freedom, restoration, and real community change across Bedfordshire."
The awards recognition reflects not only Azalea’s innovation and resilience but also the vital importance of building hope-filled communities where exploitation is not the end of the story, but the beginning of restoration.
Azalea looks forward to joining fellow finalists at the awards ceremony in June, standing alongside businesses and organisations making a lasting positive impact globally.