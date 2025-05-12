From local roots to regional impact: Azalea named finalist in three categories at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025

By Lola Ortiz
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 16:56 BST
Azalea, a Luton-based charity founded to support women impacted by sexual exploitation, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in three categories at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025: Business Innovation Award Not-for-Profit Business of the Year Positive Impact Award

What began as a small grassroots initiative that started in a kitchen in Luton has grown into a movement creating real change across Bedfordshire. With the launch of the Liberty Van — a mobile outreach project bringing frontline support to women directly on the streets — and the introduction of Beans on Board, a coffee initiative looking to provide skills development and community connection, Azalea has expanded into Bedford, breaking barriers and building bridges for those seeking new beginnings.

Most Popular

“This recognition is not about Azalea alone — it’s about the women who have walked through unimaginable challenges and chosen hope," said Ruth Robb, CEO and Co-Founder of Azalea. "We are humbled to see how a small charity rooted in Luton can grow to create opportunities for freedom, restoration, and real community change across Bedfordshire."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards recognition reflects not only Azalea’s innovation and resilience but also the vital importance of building hope-filled communities where exploitation is not the end of the story, but the beginning of restoration.

Azalea looks forward to joining fellow finalists at the awards ceremony in June, standing alongside businesses and organisations making a lasting positive impact globally.

Related topics:LutonBedford
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice