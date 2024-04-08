From Luton to Nationwide: Green Doors leads way in Sustainable Construction, earns award nomination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its eighth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Green Doors has pioneered a circular economy within the doors and windows industry, founded nearly a decade ago with the mission to tackle the significant waste problem in the construction sector, widely recognized as one of the largest contributors to waste globally.

By giving doors and windows a second life, we rescue surplus, mis-measured, and second-hand items, refurbishing them to meet new needs and delivering them across the country.

Joseph - The Founder

Our approach not only reduces waste but also provides high-quality, sustainable options for consumers looking to make environmentally conscious choices.

It has been selected as one of just eight finalists for the Net Hero Award for best sustainability-focused business which recognises a small business with an exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability.

With eleven different categories, the Small Awards celebrate the dynamism and resilience exhibited in the UK’s small business sector, across everything from sustainability heroes to digital stars, to long-standing family businesses.

“The Small Awards is all about celebrating the inspiring small business owners who are at the heart of the economy and their communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“They are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the passion and resilience of the nation’s small firms, particularly amidst such turbulent times. Green Doors is extremely deserving of being shortlisted for this award and we can’t wait to celebrate with them in May.”

"I've been nurturing this company for nearly a decade, motivated by a cause close to my heart: to significantly reduce the waste generated by the construction industry. We've seen efforts to prevent plastic straws and bags from ending up in landfills, and now, it's time to address larger items like doors and windows.

"Over the past 10 years, our efforts have largely gone unrecognized, so receiving some acknowledgment at last feels incredibly rewarding, said Joseph Holman, founder of Green Doors, raised in Harpenden.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at a splendid awards ceremony in London on 16th May, 2024.