‘Fully equipped’ gym for sale in Luton - with a £40k asking price
Maxi Abs Fitness and Nutrition Centre, at the rear of 440 Dunstable Road, has a £40,000 asking price, according to the listing on BusinessesForSale.com.
The sale of the business includes its website; pre-made content like workout videos, recipes and documents on nutrition, and the gym equipment:
The rent for the site is £800 per calendar month and the estimated annual turnover is between £50,000 and £100,000.
The gym facilities include a kitchen with appliances, lockers, body scanners, CCTV and Ring doorbells.
The gym has a “flexible structure” with customers having the option to rent out the whole gym on a pay-as-you-go basis, which is the same for classes and personal training sessions.
The listing read: “This is perfect for private groups or individuals who value privacy and exclusive use of a fitness facility. The rental cost is based on the size of the group, ensuring fair pricing for all.”