Global testing group’s former HQ on the outskirts of Luton sold by Kirkby Diamond

The former headquarters of a global pioneer in communications test and measurement solutions has been sold, commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

The property sits on a fully landscaped 2.31-acre (0.93-hectare) site and comprises 21,334 sq ft (1,982 sq m) of hybrid business space, including extensive car parking and outdoor amenities.

Strategically positioned on the outskirts of Luton, just over a mile from the M1 and Luton Airport, Capability Green is an 85-acre business park offering a premier environment for national and international companies.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner at Kirkby Diamond, and his industrial and logistics team represented the owners in securing the sale.

CAPTION: The former headquarters of Anritsu, at Capability Green, has been sold by Kirkby Diamond.

He said: “We are delighted to have concluded the sale of Anritsu’s former headquarters at 200 Capability Green. The building attracted significant interest, reflecting its quality, size, and prime location within one of the UK’s leading business parks.

“Capability Green continues to demonstrate its appeal as a headquarters destination for a wide range of occupiers. This sale underscores the strength and depth of the market here, following a period of significant refurbishment and investment across the park.”

The property has been acquired by The Fire Beam – a company renowned for designing and and manufacturing the world’s leading optical beam smoke detectors - for an undisclosed sum.

Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team was also appointed by Anritsu Group to relocate its operation from the site to a newly refurbished hybrid R&D unit at Capability Green business park.

Paul Quy, industrial and logistics partner at Kirkby Diamond, who was involved in the move said: “It was a pleasure to work with the Anritsu Corporation, providing initial advice on their disposal leading on to the acquisition of new HQ premises for their continued operation.”

Kirkby Diamond’s building consultancy team - led by Mark Pepper and Paul Hazell - advised on the refurbishment project.

Over the past 12 months, more than 225,000 sq ft of business space has been transacted at Capability Green. Airlines from nearby Luton airport are also making it their home, with easyJet and Tui both agreeing deals on HQ office space at the site.

Kirkby Diamond itself relocated its own Luton operation to Capability Green in 2023, taking 2,082 sq ft sq ft of business space, recognising the park’s strategic location and amenities.

The latest deal was concluded by Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team. With strategically located offices within the M25 and along the M1/A1 and M11 corridors, the team offers a unique blend of local expertise and regional reach. This combination allows them to provide tailored advice to institutional investors, landlords, developers, and occupiers, reinforcing their position as one of the region’s leading property consultancies.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a complete solution to their surveying and commercial needs.