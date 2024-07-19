Gold medal recognition for local family business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton-based family business, Neville Trust , has won two prizes at this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards. At the prestigious awards ceremony held at the Bedford Corn Exchange in July, Neville Trust took home a silver for Apprentice Employer of the Year and gold for Business of the Year (50+ employees).As a winner of a gold award, the fifth and sixth generation family business is now a finalist of the SME National Business Awards – an event which will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium on December 6, 2024.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards recognises the achievements and successes of local companies across a variety of categories, including new business, family business, innovation, community, and Corporate, Social and Responsibility (CSR), among others. Having been headquartered in Luton for 149 years and currently employing 186 people, including apprentices and trainees, the family firm incorporates the well-renowned businesses Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery.

Vicky Trumper, Director of Neville Trust, said: “To be recognised among so many fantastic community-minded businesses across the county is an incredible honour and we are very proud to have been involved in the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These accolades honour the team which has worked – and continues to work – extremely hard for the communities with which they serve. Whether this be to provide compassionate and professional funeral services, grief and bereavement support or highly skilled construction craftsmanship, the Nevilles teams have firmly established us as a supportive, responsible employer – they deserve every bit of this success.”

Neville Trust SME Business Awards

Neville Trust took home a gold award for Business of the Year (50+ employees), which has guaranteed them a finalist spot at the SME National Business Awards. Contributing to its success in this category is the Trust’s internal wellbeing initiatives, charitable giving, and support for national awareness campaigns like Grief Awareness Week, Women in Construction and Older Workers Week, to name a few.

As a Disability Confident Organisation, Age-Friendly Employer and a company registered to Committed2Equality, the Trust recognises that the delivery of its services offers a valuable opportunity for it to make a positive contribution. Both to its working culture and to the communities in which it operates.

The business has also achieved a silver award for its popular Apprenticeship Programme, which runs across all its daughter companies. As a prominent employer of apprentices across Bedfordshire, as well as Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, Neville Trust is committed to recruiting, training, and enhancing the skills of young people from local schools and colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky continues: “This integral part of our legacy started in 1881 when T&E Neville (our original founding name) hired its first apprentice, Arthur Cawdell. The firm’s dedication to providing vocational training to young people remains unwavering to this day and is part of how we contribute to the growth and development of the local communities.”

Neville Trust Group of Companies chose two Charities of the Year for 2024, including the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and Autism Bedfordshire. It is continuing to raise funds throughout the year as well as awareness of the work both organisations undertake.

For more information about the Neville Trust Group of Companies, head to the website today www.nevilletrust.co.uk/ or call 01582 573490.