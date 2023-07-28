Gold standard employer: Luton-based company Cawleys achieves major recognition

Cawleys, the region’s largest independent recycling company has been recognised nationally for its investment in staff and commitment to fair pay - achieving the Investors in People Gold Standard and a Living Wage Employer accreditation.

The family run business was praised by Investors in People for their fantastic communication, staff recognition systems, positive culture, empowered staff and wellbeing strategies.

As part of the accreditation the waste management specialists were benchmarked against other organisations - achieving an impressive second place against companies in their sector, now sitting in the top three of all Investors in People organisations of their size.

One of their much valued employees hard at work

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We would like to congratulate Cawleys on achieving the ‘We Invest in People’ Gold accreditation. It is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Cawleys in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Also celebrating this month their accreditation as a Living Wage employer, Cawleys are part of a movement of businesses, organisations and people voluntarily committing to paying their staff an hourly rate which is higher than the government threshold - addressing the startling statistic that over 11% of workers in Luton earn less than they need to live on.

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundationsaid: “We’re delighted that Cawleys has joined the movement of over 13,000 responsible employers across the UK, including household names such as Burberry, Barclays and Everton Football Club. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage, which is based on the cost of living, is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Cawleys, believe that we all need a wage that meets our everyday needs”

Kirsty Dwan, Human Resources Manager, Cawleys said: “At Cawleys we believe our success begins and ends with our people. Since achieving the Investors in People Silver accreditation three years ago we have further developed our strategies and culture to an exceptionally high standard, earning us the prestigious Gold award.

Employee wellbeing is a key priority for us, demonstrated by our recent Living Wage accreditation. We pay all employees well above the national living wage and we have also recently reduced working hours for all staff, helping improve well-being and work life balance

“We are proud to be recognised for creating a working environment which inspires, motivates and supports our employees.”

To find out more about Cawleys visit www.cawleys.co.uk