'Goodbye to Griffin House' as former Vauxhall head office site in Luton goes up for sale

Times are a-changing after the former head office of one of Luton's most treasured firms went up for sale.

Griffin House - the 17.4 acre site of Vauxhall's former head office on Osborne Road - is currently on the market, with its sales guide price reported to be £25million.

Vauxhall staff waved their goodbyes to Griffin House upon leaving the site in May

A company spokesman said: "Vauxhall vacated its former Griffin House headquarters in May and has instructed Colliers International to sell the site.

"Vauxhall’s head office remains in Luton and Vauxhall Motors continues to play a pivotal role in Luton and the community, as we continue to employ and support generations of families.

"Vauxhall employees have settled in to their new state-of-the-art Luton head office.

"Known as Chalton House, and located just minutes from the new Junction 11A on the M1, the new corporate HQ is home to around 470 staff, including 220 who have moved from Griffin House.

Vauxhall's Engineering & Styling Centre - later Griffin House - in 1964

"There has been no change to headcount or organisational structure in our UK operation.

"The Luton manufacturing plant has been further bolstered with the all-new Vivaro van starting production last month, as our connection with the area grows even further."