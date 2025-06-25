Great Northern. Picture: Google Maps

A historic building in the heart of Luton is up for sale for half a million pounds – and includes one of the town’s smallest and oldest pubs.

But don’t worry, the Great Northern pub in Bute Street is not being sold, the building is.

Kirkby Diamond has listed the five-storey building for £500,000.

The property was built as a pub in the 1800s, and still has one on the ground floor.

The Great Northern has bar and seating area, toilets, an outdoor seating area, and a cellar – with a trap door for deliveries.

Upstairs, the building has been let out as a HMO (house of multiple occupancy) – four double bedrooms, each with their own shower, two private toilets, one shared and a communal kitchen.

The building also has full planning consent approved for a single storey extension to the rear of the property.

