Grade II listed pub up for sale in Luton – with planning consent for extension
But don’t worry, the Great Northern pub in Bute Street is not being sold, the building is.
Kirkby Diamond has listed the five-storey building for £500,000.
The property was built as a pub in the 1800s, and still has one on the ground floor.
The Great Northern has bar and seating area, toilets, an outdoor seating area, and a cellar – with a trap door for deliveries.
Upstairs, the building has been let out as a HMO (house of multiple occupancy) – four double bedrooms, each with their own shower, two private toilets, one shared and a communal kitchen.
The building also has full planning consent approved for a single storey extension to the rear of the property.
