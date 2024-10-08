Graduate lands ‘dream job’ at UK Power Networks

A graduate has landed his ‘dream job’ to play his part in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.

Mubinur Zidan graduated from University College London with a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and will be working at the electricity firm’s headquarters in the capital, as a graduate innovation engineer. He is one of 11 graduates who won places on UK Power Networks' first post-university scheme in more than five years and will be working in roles such as innovation, design and for the electricity firm’s Distribution System Operator. The opportunity proved popular with more than 4,400 university leavers applying for the roles at the country’s biggest electricity distributor, and skills he learns will contribute to maintaining a reliable electricity network as people increasingly use electricity to run low carbon technologies such as Electric Vehicles and heat pumps. Originally hailing from Luton, Bedfordshire, his work will help keep the power flowing to communities in the area. Mubinur said: “It felt amazing to be offered this job, it was a dream for me to work in such a role focused on innovation and the future of energy. “I recently graduated from university and have very little experience of working within industry-leading companies, but after coming to UK Power Networks and speaking to many employees, I was reassured that everyone at the company was very open to help. I’m very excited to get stuck in and be part of it.” He added: “I’m very excited to be playing a part in the Net Zero journey as it involves creating and implementing novel ideas and technologies that will lead to a cleaner environment.” UK Power Networks delivers electricity to 8.5 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and the East. The scheme is the first of its kind in five years at the electricity firm, designed to tackle the fact that engineering roles are among the hardest to fill as university leavers are more inclined to join other industries such as finance, data and IT. However, according to Engineering UK, engineering and technology jobs are predicted to grow faster than other occupations, in all UK regions between now and 2030. In addition, the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) estimates there is a 173,000 shortfall in workers in the STEM sector – costing the economy £1.5bn per year. Barry Hatton, who is director of Asset Management at UK Power Networks following a 43-year career, said: “It’s great to see talent coming into the business to help us address the challenges of facilitating the delivery of the low carbon transition for our customers. I am very impressed with the quality of our new recruits and they join our company at a fantastic time given the scale and speed of the decarbonisation challenge.” Stephanie Baxter, head of policy at the IET added: “Graduate schemes like this are a great step towards plugging the nation’s STEM skills gap and ensuring the next generation are equipped with the right skills and knowledge to engineer a better world for us all. “Many people still don’t understand the work of engineers or appreciate how much society depends on their skills and innovation. This is why the UK is not going to have enough engineers in the next decade, so it is vital that we attract lots of new people from different backgrounds.”