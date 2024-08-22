Grant Palmer says hi to Houghton Regis every half hour
Effective from 1st September 2024, the Hi service will operate up to every 30 minutes, with the addition of new direct journeys between Luton and Houghton Regis.
Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer Ltd, stated: “We are thrilled to offer these improvements, including capped fares at £2 per single journey. Furthermore, throughout September, with support from Central Bedfordshire Council, we are providing Houghton Regis residents with a special £3 day ticket offer for travel between Luton and Houghton Regis North. There’s never been a better time to get on board and save big time”
The service, operated by a small team of skilled busway drivers, will run 7 days a week using low-emission buses. The enhancements to the Hi service are made possible through a partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, utilizing Section 106 funds to support the improved timetable.
These changes come in response to significant growth in the area and underline Grant Palmer Ltd's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable transport solutions to the local community.
For more information, please visit grantpalmer.com or contact the Grant Palmer team at 01525 719 719.
