Green Doors recognised as a 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards Winner

Green Doors, an East of England-based door and window company, is thrilled to announce that they have been named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Sustanability category.

This accolade recognises their outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact they have made in their industry and community.

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

“What an honor! We're all incredibly grateful to receive this award from the Grammys of Entrepreneurship. This award recognises our relentless drive to transform wasteful industry practices—one door and window at a time. Thank you for supporting our mission.” said Joseph Holman, Founder/CEO at Green Doors.

Sustainability Entrepreneurs of the Year

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented:

"Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK. This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented:

“As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that’s there, despite a challenging environment.

“These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We’re proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The awards ceremony, held on 18th November 2024 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

The Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights champions of positive change, driven by a deep commitment to creating a greener and more equitable world. They harness their passion for environmental and social well-being to develop businesses that prioritise eco-friendly practices, ethical sourcing, and responsible consumption. With an unwavering focus on both profitability and planetary health, they’re the change-makers who are proving that business can be a force for good.

Green Doors has been recognised for pionering the cycrclar economy in the door and window industry. Their dedication to giving doors and windows a second chance has not only driven growth in the industry but has also set a benchmark for excellence within the entrepreneurial community.

The team at Green Doors is honored to receive this award and extends heartfelt gratitude to their customers, partners, and supporters. This recognition from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards fuels their ambition to continue making a positive impact and inspires them to achieve even greater milestones.

For more information about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, please visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

To learn more about Green Doors, please visit https://greendoors.co.uk/.

About the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, now in its 12th year, celebrate the achievements of the UK’s most inspiring and innovative entrepreneurs. These awards recognise the vital contributions entrepreneurs make to the economy and society, celebrating the resilience, creativity, and impact of individuals across the nation. For more information, please visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

About Joseph Holman Joseph Holman is the CEO and founder of Luton-based upcycling company Green Doors, which started with a door he found in a skip. The business now produces revenues of close to £2m and has 30 employees. Last year the business saved over 3000 items destined for landfill and currently has thousands of doors and windows for sale in its Luton warehouse. Holman is on a mission to provide every door with a second life and to stop uPVC going to landfill.