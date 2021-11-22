Green light for new homes in Luton on former Whitbread Offices site

Hightown Housing Association has been given the go ahead by Luton Council to build 65 flats and houses on Oakley Road, in Luton.

The new development, on the site of the former Whitbread Offices, will provide 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses alongside 1 and 2 bedroom flats. Most of the homes will be allocated to those on the council’s housing register with the remainder being available to buy as shared ownership to help people to get a foot on the housing ladder.

The flats will have private balconies and the houses will each have a private garden.

An image of the Oakley Road development

This will be Hightown's fifth housing development in Luton, the most recent being Moreton Road South opened in 2020. The development will use predominantly Luton grey brickwork with buffs and reds and stone lintels.

To make the homes more sustainable, some of the development's energy will be provided through renewable sources, in the form of solar panels on the blocks of flats.

Construction is expected to start in autumn 2022 and be completed by spring 2024.

Hightown has been named as the fastest growing housing association in the UK for the second year running, after building 429 homes last financial year, and on track to build over 500 this year.